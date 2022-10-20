Southern Illinois Now files to become independent organization and create economic devlelopment hub

(KFVS) - Southern Illinois Now (SI Now) is taking steps to become a standalone not-for-profit corporation with a mission to develop economic opportunities.

According to a statement from SI Now, the focus will be on the current businesses, potential new business and regional workforce in southern Illinois’ 17 southern counties.

“Regionalism in economic development leverages the total strength of a geographic area. Mt. Vernon is in the northernmost county; we not only have our strengths but can also draw on the assets of Carbondale and Marion as well,” said Jefferson County Development Corporation (JCDC) Executive Director and SI Now Board member Tony Iriti. “If one county succeeds, we all win. Regional strength helps us compete for projects with other larger jurisdictions. We can draw on Southern Illinois’ amenities and workforce within a one-hour drive time.”

In the past 18 months, the orgnaization has been working on regionalized collaboration, as well as marketing the region and workforce development.

The organization aims to be a regional economic development hub.

SI Now’s operational budget is currently 83% funded.

