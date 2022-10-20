Rte. 177 reopening after striping in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Route 177 in Cape Girardeau has reopened on October 27. The roadway was closed as contractor crews raised two sections of the road to help mitigate issues with flooding.

The Route 177 improvement project was done in two sections, the north end and the south end. Crews raised the road and built a bridge to help prevent flooding in the area.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation Southeast District, the north end of the project improved the Scism Creak area, located from Rolling Hills Drive to Old Route V. The south end improved the Juden Creek area, located from County Road 643, to Cedar Hills Lane.

Once work was finished on the north end, crews moved to the south end of the project.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the Highway 177 project will help mitigate issues with flooding by raising the road.

