Rte. 177 to reopen Nov. 1 after striping; weather permitting

Route 177 is scheduled to reopen Tuesday afternoon, November 1 after crews stripe the roadway.
Route 177 is scheduled to reopen Tuesday afternoon, November 1 after crews stripe the roadway.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Route 177 is scheduled to reopen Tuesday afternoon, November 1 after crews stripe the roadway.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation Southeast District, the contractor is planning to stripe the road and then reopen it to traffic. However, they say rain in the forecast may slow that progress.

Once the road reopens to traffic, crews may finish some minor work off the roadway. MoDOT said traffic would be minimally impacted and drivers are asked to use caution.

The Route 177 improvement project was done in two sections. Crews raised the road and built a bridge to help prevent flooding in the area.

Once work was finished on the north end, crews moved to the south end of the project.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the Highway 177 project will help mitigate issues with flooding by raising the road.

