Police looking for woman accused of stealing more than $6K in merchandise from Paducah stores

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing large amounts of merchandise from two area stores.

Precious Burnside, 29, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking.

She’s accused of stealing more than $6,600 in merchandise earlier in October from the Walmart stores on Irvin Cobb Drive and Hinkleville Road. Detectives said she used self-checkout to bypass payment and misled store employees into thinking she had paid for the items.

Officers recognized Burnside in surveillance videos and got warrants for her arrest.

Anyone with information on Burnside’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. You can also leave an anonymous tip by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.

