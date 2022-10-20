Heartland Votes

Police looking for woman accused of stealing more than $6K in merchandise from Paducah stores

Precious Burnside is accused of stealing more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from two Paducah...
Precious Burnside is accused of stealing more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from two Paducah stores.(Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing large amounts of merchandise from two area stores.

Precious Burnside, 29, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking.

She’s accused of stealing more than $6,600 in merchandise earlier in October from the Walmart stores on Irvin Cobb Drive and Hinkleville Road. Detectives said she used self-checkout to bypass payment and misled store employees into thinking she had paid for the items.

Officers recognized Burnside in surveillance videos and got warrants for her arrest.

Anyone with information on Burnside’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. You can also leave an anonymous tip by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New...
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
Isaiah M. Lane, 32, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon resulting...
Man charged in connection with 2019 Cape Girardeau homicide makes 1st court appearance
The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is "scheduling water releases from Kentucky Dam on the...
Tenn. Valley Authority to schedule water releases from Kentucky Dam to help traffic on Ohio, Mississippi Rivers
Multiple crews responded to a semi crash on Highway 61 north of Jackson on Wednesday morning.
Hwy. 61 north of Jackson reopened after semi rollover crash

Latest News

Route 177 is scheduled to reopen Tuesday afternoon, November 1 after crews stripe the roadway.
Rte. 177 to reopen Nov. 1 after striping; weather permitting
Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Division of Family Services, is out on bond after...
Cape Girardeau Co. family services employee accused of using meth
FILE PHOTO: Governor Andy Beshear held his Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, October 20.
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Some communities in the Heartland are issuing burn bans because of a lack of rain and extremely...
Burn bans issued in the Heartland