Mo. Capitol Dome to shine pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Capitol Dome will shine pink on Friday, October 21 in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to a release from Governor Mike Parson’s Office, the dome will light up pink at sunset on Friday and remain lit until sunrise.

“We all likely know someone in our lives who has had to face a breast cancer diagnosis,” Governor Parson said in the release. “We light the Capitol pink to recognize our many Missourians affected by breast cancer, those providing support and resources to cancer patients, and those working to find a cure.”

The release states breast cancer accounts for one-third of all cancers diagnosed among women in Missouri and is the leading cause of cancer deaths in women behind lung cancer.

They say, on average, nearly 6,000 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed each year in Missouri women.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation recognizes October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month each year to increase awareness of the disease and promote early detection through breast cancer screening.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.