Jackson R-2 School Dist. to host 2nd annual ‘Bus Driver University’ amid school bus shortage

Jackson R-2 School District will host the Bus Driver University session Saturday, October 22...
Jackson R-2 School District will host the Bus Driver University session Saturday, October 22 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Finding bus drivers is a challenge many schools face each year; and Jackson R-2 School District changed routes this fall due to the driver shortage.

“We’ve got a lot of kids that are counting on bus drivers,” said Keenan Kinder, assistant superintendent of safety.

He said the bus driver shortage is the worst it’s ever been and that’s why the district is holding a Bus Driver University.

“We held one at the end of July before school started and the very first person who showed up is now driving a route for us,” Kinder said.

At the event in Jackson, potential drivers will have a chance to test drive different buses.

“We’ll have three different styles of buses,” Kinder said. “We’ll have a conventional bus and then we’ll have transit buses, the shorter transit like I’m standing in front of and then the longer transit bus that hauls 80 students, and they can drive all three and try out each one.”

Keenan said, in order to get things back on track, they need at least 12 drivers.

“Everybody has to pitch in and do their part and everybody has been great to work with; they understand. If you’re a building principal and you’re looking at doing a field trip or an extra trip you have to adjust your departure time, your arrival time back, because every driver we’ve got has to be on routes. We gotta get the kids here safely and we gotta get the kids home safely,” Kinder said.

Jackson R-2 School District will host the Bus Driver University session Saturday, October 22 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

