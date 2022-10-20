Heartland Votes

Hwy. 148 south of Yellowbanks Rd. closed due to mult. brush fires

Parts of Hwy. 148 were closed south of Yellowbanks Rd. due to multiple brush fires.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Portions of State Highway 148 are closed due to multiple brush fires.

According to an emergency alert from the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, the fires are on Highway 148 south of Yellowbanks Road in Franklin County into Williamson County.

Crews on scene say they believe the fires started when a truck had a flat tire and sparks turned into flames on the side of the road.

Multiple agencies responded to the area and are working on the road.

They ask that drivers use alternate routes.

