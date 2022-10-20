Heartland Votes

Heartland Football Friday 10/21

Check scores and watch highlights from the games here.
Check scores and watch highlights from the games here.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Heartland Football Friday this week features a Hall of Fame night at the Festus and Jackson game.

You can check scores throughout the night here.

Our featured games include:

  • Festus at Jackson (Game of the Week)
  • Sikeston at Charleston
  • Fredericktown at East Prairie
  • Valle Catholic at Kennett
  • Scott City at Doniphan
  • Carterville at Harrisburg
  • Anna-Jonesboro at Benton
  • Du Quoin at Murphysboro
  • Poplar Bluff at Hillsboro
  • Perryville at St. Pius

Send us your photos or videos from the game below!

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Isaiah M. Lane, 32, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon resulting...
Man charged in connection with 2019 Cape Girardeau homicide
Multiple crews responded to a semi crash on Highway 61 north of Jackson on Wednesday morning.
Hwy. 61 north of Jackson reopened after semi rollover crash
The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is "scheduling water releases from Kentucky Dam on the...
Tenn. Valley Authority to schedule water releases from Kentucky Dam to help traffic on Ohio, Mississippi Rivers
The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared...
Netflix plans to roll out password-sharing crackdown in 2023

Latest News

All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.
Heartland Football Friday 10/14
Heartland Football Friday 10/14 part 1
Heartland Football Friday 10/14 part 1
Heartland Football Friday 10/14 part 2
Heartland Football Friday 10/14 part 2
Heartland Football Friday 10/14 part 3
Heartland Football Friday 10/14 part 3