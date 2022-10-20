Heartland Football Friday 10/21
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Heartland Football Friday this week features a Hall of Fame night at the Festus and Jackson game.
You can check scores throughout the night here.
Our featured games include:
- Festus at Jackson (Game of the Week)
- Sikeston at Charleston
- Fredericktown at East Prairie
- Valle Catholic at Kennett
- Scott City at Doniphan
- Carterville at Harrisburg
- Anna-Jonesboro at Benton
- Du Quoin at Murphysboro
- Poplar Bluff at Hillsboro
- Perryville at St. Pius
Send us your photos or videos from the game below!
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.