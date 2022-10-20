Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” takes place Thursday

(KFVS) - Thursday, October 20 is the day to practice “Drop, Cover, Hold On.” This is the technique to protect yourself during an earthquake.

At 10:20 a.m. more than 2 million participants in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and neighboring states will take part in the Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut.”

The event is set aside to help residents in 14 states who could be impacted by a New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake.

According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS), the New Madrid Seismic Zone experiences about 200 small earthquakes a year.

In 2021 there were 49 earthquakes in Missouri, including a magnitude 4.0 quake in Butler County.

DPS reports in 1811-1812, the New Madrid Seismic Zone produced three of the largest earthquakes in U.S. history. These quakes destroyed settlements, affected the landscape and altered the flow of the Mississippi River. There were reports from the East Coast of people feeling the quakes and church bells ringing in South Carolina.

Most quakes in the New Madrid Seismic Zone are relatively small, but experts say it’s only a matter of time before another large earthquake strikes.

Experts say “Drop, Cover, Hold On” is the best protection from falling debris, which is the most likely cause of injury during an earthquake.

If you are inside a building or home, first, drop down to the floor and get under something sturdy, such as table or desk. Then cover your head and neck, just like you would in a tornado, and hold on until the shaking stops.

Outside, you’ll want to stay there, but be sure to move away from buildings, utility poles and wires.

While driving, experts advise staying inside the vehicle, but to stop as quickly and safely as possible away from buildings, trees, overpasses, or utility wires.

“Earthquakes occur without warning, and if you’ve never experienced one before it can cause confusion or emotional shock,” said Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance Director Chlora Lindley-Myers. “It’s important to practice what you would do when the shaking starts, so you are prepared to take immediate action if an earthquake occurs.”

Families, businesses, schools and other organizations will be taking part in Thursday’s earthquake drill, including students at Cape Girardeau Public Schools.

Disaster preparedness official Jeff Briggs, Missouri’s State Earthquake Program Manager, will be talking with students at Franklin Elementary.

He plans to discuss the importance of earthquake and disaster safety, show students the proper earthquake safety techniques and talk about the earthquake risk in Missouri.

For more information on earthquake preparedness in Missouri, click here and to follow more about earthquakes in the Heartland, the U.S. and worldwide, click here for the USGS website.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.