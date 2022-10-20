Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FILE PHOTO: Governor Andy Beshear held his Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, October 20.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKFURT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, October 20.

The governor and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman updated Kentuckians on economic development growth; a new initiative to boost workforce participation; Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program funds; the Kentucky Magistrates and Commissioners Association 70th Anniversary proclamation; historic flooding in eastern Kentucky; Domestic Violence Awareness Month; National Crime Prevention Month; tips to save on heating bills; and COVID-19.

Regarding the initiative to boost workforce participation, the governor announced on Thursday he wanted to improve health coverage in the critical areas of dental, vision and hearing.

He said the state has set record low unemployment rates this year, holding at or below 3.9 percent since April, and led the nation in job growth for August.

“Our strong economy and workforce should benefit all our Kentucky families, and that is why my administration is working to reach those who have left the workforce due to factors like incarceration, addiction, lack of access to childcare or poor health,” Governor Beshear said. “Today’s announcement is focused on improving health to get people back in the workforce by removing the roadblocks for many Kentuckians in accessing dental, vision and hearing care. We know that when people cannot see or hear well, or have poor oral health, it hinders their ability to seek and maintain a job.”

As a COVID-19 update, the governor said the most recent data continues to be encouraging.

He said the number of new cases reported each week continues to decline, fewer Kentuckians are hospitalized for COVID-19 than at nearly any point during the past two years, and more and more counties are showing as “green” on the COVID-19 community levels map.

The governor and the Kentucky Department for Public Health continue to recommend that people get boosted with the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine this fall.

Locations and appointments can be found on vaccines.gov.

