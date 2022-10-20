Gov. Beshear announces new initiative to boost workforce participation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced the state will be implementing a new initiative to get more people back into the workforce.

The new plan covers improvements in health care coverage.

Gov. Beshear says the initiative will use federal funds to reach more than 900,000 adults enrolled in the state Medicaid program.

The expansion of benefits includes areas of dental, vision and hearing.

The services begin in 2023.

Beshear believes improving the health of Kentuckians in combination with programs helping those affected by addiction, incarceration and increasing access to childcare will strengthen the Commonwealth’s economy.

“Our strong economy and workforce should benefit all our Kentucky families, and that is why my administration is working to reach those who have left the workforce due to factors like incarceration, addiction, lack of access to childcare or poor health,” said Beshear. “Today’s announcement is focused on improving health to get people back in the workforce by removing the roadblocks for many Kentuckians in accessing dental, vision and hearing care. We know that when people cannot see or hear well, or have poor oral health, it hinders their ability to seek and maintain a job.”

A statewide program launched in April is working to help provide transportation to former inmates by giving them access to substance-abuse recovery facilities, medical appointments, job interviews, educational courses, probation and parole meetings and employment.

State agencies have partnered in the project and report serving nearly 50,000 under supervision of probation or parole.

The Kentucky Transformational Employment Program (KTEP) was launched more than a year ago to address the needs of employers and their employees when it comes to addiction, such as with boosting hiring and retention and employee support.

Plans are underway now to launch the Employee Childcare Assistance Partnership in 2023.

The program aims to help eligible parents and guardians to access employer-subsidized childcare.

