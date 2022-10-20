Heartland Votes

Funeral home owner hopes change will come after burying 3 babies due to fentanyl

Generic image.
Generic image.(Arizona's Family)
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Giving comfort in times of grief is what Savory and Sons Funeral Home provides.

However, some deaths hit close to home. That’s especially true when fentanyl is involved.

“We’ve had quite a few,” said Frank Savory IV, who owns the funeral home. “The ones that touch me the most were the little babies that we had to bury that passed away from [this] fentanyl.”

Savory said that, between May and June, he buried three babies due to fentanyl poisoning. One was just 2 months old.

“It’s extremely hard and devastating, especially when you have a 3-year-old at home, as well,” Savory said. “It leaves me often asking myself and, you know, even me asking my staff, ‘How does a child get ahold of such a thing?’”

Savory said that, while it is frustrating, he also understands that accidents can happen. Still, he’s urging people to be mindful.

“I can see where something could be dropped and they not have knowledge of it,” he said. “Still, if you know you have this on your person and you know that you’re around small children, just common sense would tell you to be a little more cautious.”

Savory said he hopes more people will be held accountable for bringing this drug into the community. He’s also wanting to do his part in bridging the gap between mental health and substance abuse.

“If they can actually hear from someone firsthand the importance of how deadly this thing is,” he said, “I believe we might not be able to save everybody, but we’ll be able to reach and save as many people as we can.”

Also on KCTV5.com:

KCKPD says fentanyl overdoses are up this year, including among minors

KC police: 4 people, including toddler, die from fentanyl in 13-day span

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Division of Family Services, is out on bond after...
Cape Girardeau Co. family services employee accused of using meth
A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New...
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is "scheduling water releases from Kentucky Dam on the...
Tenn. Valley Authority to schedule water releases from Kentucky Dam to help traffic on Ohio, Mississippi Rivers
Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ old boat in low Miss. River water

Latest News

Volunteers at Susie's Country Kitchen loading food into car.
Patton restaurant owner operates monthly food bank
Missouri prisons ban mail and packages in attempt to slow contraband intake and drug overdoses
Missouri prisons ban mail, packages in attempt to slow contraband intake, drug overdoses
The Illinois Housing Development Authority is reopening the mortgage relief program on November...
$115 million available for Illinois homeowners struggling with mortgage payments
SIH dealing with long Emergency Room wait times.
Southern Illinois Healthcare dealing with long emergency room wait times
Jackson R-2 School District will host the Bus Driver University session Saturday, October 22...
Jackson R-2 School Dist. to host 2nd annual ‘Bus Driver University’ amid school bus shortage