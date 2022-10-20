Funeral home owner hopes change will come after burying 3 babies due to fentanyl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Giving comfort in times of grief is what Savory and Sons Funeral Home provides.

However, some deaths hit close to home. That’s especially true when fentanyl is involved.

“We’ve had quite a few,” said Frank Savory IV, who owns the funeral home. “The ones that touch me the most were the little babies that we had to bury that passed away from [this] fentanyl.”

Savory said that, between May and June, he buried three babies due to fentanyl poisoning. One was just 2 months old.

“It’s extremely hard and devastating, especially when you have a 3-year-old at home, as well,” Savory said. “It leaves me often asking myself and, you know, even me asking my staff, ‘How does a child get ahold of such a thing?’”

Savory said that, while it is frustrating, he also understands that accidents can happen. Still, he’s urging people to be mindful.

“I can see where something could be dropped and they not have knowledge of it,” he said. “Still, if you know you have this on your person and you know that you’re around small children, just common sense would tell you to be a little more cautious.”

Savory said he hopes more people will be held accountable for bringing this drug into the community. He’s also wanting to do his part in bridging the gap between mental health and substance abuse.

“If they can actually hear from someone firsthand the importance of how deadly this thing is,” he said, “I believe we might not be able to save everybody, but we’ll be able to reach and save as many people as we can.”

