First Alert: Warming trend starts today; red flag warnings issued

(KFVS) - It’s a chilly start to the day with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s, but it will quickly warm up.

A significant warming trend begins this afternoon, which will last through the weekend.

Afternoon highs will range from the mid 60s to 70 degrees.

It will also be breezy with southwest winds averaging 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph are possible.

Red flag warnings have been issued through 7 p.m.

Continued dry conditions and low humidity creates a critical fire danger across the Heartland.

Friday remains dry and warm with afternoon highs reaching 75 to 80 degrees.

The weekend is also looking breezy and warm with highs near 80.

A cold front at the start of next week finally gives us a good chance for rain.

At this point, the best chance looks to be Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A few thunderstorms are possible.

Behind the front, dry and cool conditions return for the bulk of next week.

