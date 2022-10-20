First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

A significant warming trend will start today that will carry us through the upcoming weekend. After a chilly and frosty morning, southwest winds and mostly sunny (again) skies will combine to push our afternoon highs into the 65 to 70 range by this afternoon. With dew points in the 20s and 30s this will create very low relative humidity levels and red flag (fire) warnings have been issued. They will likely be needed tomorrow as well as it remains warm and dry: highs on Friday will be about 75 to 80.

After a warm, dry and breezy weekend with highs near 80, we finally have a pretty good chance of rain early next week as a cold front moves slowly west to east. At this point, the best chance of rain looks to be Monday night into Tuesday morning. There may be a few thunderstorms, but this is actually looking more like a steady rain/showers kind of system. Behind this system we’ll clear out Tuesday evening and return to cool and dry conditions for the bulk of next week.

