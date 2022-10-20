Cape Girardeau students participate in Great Central U.S. ShakeOut

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fourth graders at Franklin Elementary in Cape Girardeau spent Thursday morning learning about what to do in case the area is hit by an earthquake.

They took part in the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut, where schools across the region learned what to do when shaking starts, and took cover during a practice earthquake drill.

“We practice this every year because earthquakes, unlike other natural disasters, occur with no warning,” Jeff Briggs, Missouri earthquake program manager, said. “You have to know in advance what to do when the shaking starts. This is why we take this time every year to remind everybody to drop, cover and hold on. There is not going to be any time during an actual earthquake to tell people what to do. You have got to know about drop cover and hold on in advance.”

More than 2 million people took part in Thursday’s exercise in the 14 states that surround the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which is one of the most active earthquake zones in the U.S.

