Cape Girardeau Homeless Organization Looking For New Changes

An organization in Cape is challenging the way the city deals with the homeless and is asking city leaders for land for a homeless tent city at Capaha Park
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Street Level is a homeless advocacy organization in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Street Level leader, Cynthia Durgan, said that “The city has no place else for them to go, we think there’s something wrong with that, I think it violates the rights to private property that the city is forcing homeless people onto people’s property.”

She is referring to the current city ordinances that do not allow the homeless to sleep on public property in Cape Girardeau.

Durgan and Street Level members said the homelessness is getting worse in Cape Girardeau, although, they have not provided any numbers to back this claim.

Street Level is requesting a specific supervised tenting area on city park grounds at Capaha Park, a dedicated parking lot nearby for people sleeping in vehicles, and direct access to free showers at the Osage Center.

Jacob Zimmerman, a local attorney, said the “tent cities” could bring legal concerns.

“Those types of situations typically do have a lot of vagrancy crime and other crime, sometimes you get the assaults, so I don’t know if obviously the city would, I would not imagine would not want that to happen,” Zimmerman said.

The city declined to comment.

