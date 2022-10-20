Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Co. family services employee accused of using meth


Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Division of Family Services, is out on bond after prosecutors charged her with drug possession.(Cape Girardeau County Jail)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson woman whose job involves removing children from homes where parents use illegal drugs, now faces drug charges herself.

Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Division of Family Services, is out on bond after prosecutors charged her with drug possession.

Her bond was set at $5,000. She was booked in the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Thursday morning, October 20 and later released.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, investigators served a search warrant at Talley’s home on Highway E in Jackson, Mo.

Investigators say they found 25 grams of methamphetamine, a pipe and more than $7,000 in cash inside a bag.

They say Talley admitted to using meth over the weekend, but was unaware another person at the home had been selling the drug.

Talley is scheduled to be in court next week.

