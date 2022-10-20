Heartland Votes

Calloway County celebrates 200 years

To celebrate the county's 200th anniversary, the Calloway County Fiscal Court will host the...
To celebrate the county’s 200th anniversary, the Calloway County Fiscal Court will host the public at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park on November 3.(Calloway County Fiscal Court)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - To celebrate the county’s 200th anniversary, the Calloway County Fiscal Court will host the public at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park on November 3.

According to a release from the court, the Calloway County Bicentennial Celebration will begin at the Rotary Amphitheater with a special called Fiscal Court meeting to replicate the county’s first formal act of government.

They said the meeting will include patriotic music performed mid-morning by local school bands and choirs, as well as a color guard and visits from loca, state and national leaders.

You can check out more planned events here.

After the official ceremony, a bicentennial history book will be available to buy.

“One of my goals for the bicentennial was to leave a legacy that will document our past, educate the future, and promote what we love about this community. I couldn’t think of anything more appropriate than a commemorative book that brought those elements all together,” Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said.

Later in the day, a community reception will be held at Murray State University’s Lovett Auditorium.

MSU is celebrating its 100th anniversary and the Murray Independent School district is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2022 as well.

According to the release, shuttles will be provided from parking areas and folding chairs will be available for seating.

In case of rain, all events will be held at Lovett Auditorium on campus at Murray State University.

A region of about 7.5 million acres in western Kentucky and Tennessee, now known as the Jackson Purchase, was bought from the Chickasaw Nation and added to the Commonwealth of Kentucky on February 4, 1820.

According to the fiscal court, in 1821, the Kentucky legislature formed Hickman County from Livingston and Caldwell Counties and made it possible for the area to eventually be sectioned into three more counties: Calloway (1822), Graves (1823), and McCracken (1824).

They say Calloway County was carved from Hickman County in 1822 and named for Colonel Richard Callaway, an explorer and pioneer, who was killed at Boonesboro in 1780.

According to the Calloway County Fiscal Court, this is a photo of the original courthouse.
According to the Calloway County Fiscal Court, this is a photo of the original courthouse.(Calloway County Fiscal Court)

