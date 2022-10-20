Heartland Votes

American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating

American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.(American Airlines)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – American Airlines announced they will no longer have first class cabins on international flights.

Instead, the airline will be replacing those cabins with more business class seats.

The move was announced Thursday in response to customer demand.

The company’s chief said the decision to replace the first class cabins with business seats is to keep up with what the customers “most want or are most willing to pay for.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New...
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
Isaiah M. Lane, 32, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon resulting...
Man charged in connection with 2019 Cape Girardeau homicide makes 1st court appearance
The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is "scheduling water releases from Kentucky Dam on the...
Tenn. Valley Authority to schedule water releases from Kentucky Dam to help traffic on Ohio, Mississippi Rivers
Multiple crews responded to a semi crash on Highway 61 north of Jackson on Wednesday morning.
Hwy. 61 north of Jackson reopened after semi rollover crash

Latest News

FILE - National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the...
US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received a speeding ticket from the Ohio State...
VIDEO: Deshaun Watson caught speeding at nearly 100 mph, months after Browns trade
Multiple agencies responded to the area and are working on the road.
Hwy. 148 south of Yellowbanks Rd. closed due to mult. brush fires
According to a statement from SI Now, the focus will be on the current businesses, potential...
Southern Illinois Now files to become independent organization and create economic devlelopment hub
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil trial in the Manhattan borough of New...
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986