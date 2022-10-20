2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19.

The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck traveling south pulled into the path of a westbound car and hit the vehicle.

Highway patrol said the force of the crash caused the car to crash into a semi, also heading west.

The driver of the car, 30-year-old Charles E. Maronay, and his passenger, 30-year-old Alyssa D. Wade, of Marble Hill, were rushed to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 78-year-old Belinda M. Kitchen, of Sikeston, was taken to a Delta hospital with minor injuries.

MSHP said the driver of the semi, 56-year-old Kevin D. Odom, of Summersville, Missouri, was not hurt.

The car and pickup were totaled in the crash.

The semi received minor damage and was driven from the scene.

