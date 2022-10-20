Heartland Votes

2 men arrested in connection with fentanyl trafficking investigation in Calloway Co.

From left: Joshua Evans and Robert Steele were arrested in connection with a fentanyl...
From left: Joshua Evans and Robert Steele were arrested in connection with a fentanyl trafficking investigation.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in connection with a fentanyl trafficking investigation.

Joshua C. Evans was arrested on charges of firearms enhanced trafficking controlled substance, second offense (carfentanyl or fentanyl derivative); firearm enhanced trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces - 5 pounds), first offense; possession of handgun by a convicted felon; tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert A. Steele was arrested on three counts of probation violation.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, they began investigating potential fentanyl trafficking on October 10.

The investigation led them to a home on Welch Drive in Murray.

Over the span of a week, investigators say controlled drug purchases were made and they got suspected counterfeit oxycodone M30 pills containing fentanyl.

On Oct. 17, the sheriff’s office, assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at the home.

They say Evans was seen destroying/flushing a large number of pills, which was determined to be the counterfeit oxycodone M30 pills containing fentanyl.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, they found marijuana, prescription pills,...
According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, they found marijuana, prescription pills, counterfeit oxycodone M30 pills containing fentanyl, drug trafficking materials and a loaded gun while serving a search warrant at a home in Murray.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, Steele has three outstanding warrants from Christian County, Ky.

Inside the home, investigators say they found a substantial amount of marijuana, additional prescription pills without a legal prescription, drug trafficking materials and a loaded gun.

Evans and Steel were arrested and taken to the Calloway County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New...
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
Isaiah M. Lane, 32, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon resulting...
Man charged in connection with 2019 Cape Girardeau homicide makes 1st court appearance
The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is "scheduling water releases from Kentucky Dam on the...
Tenn. Valley Authority to schedule water releases from Kentucky Dam to help traffic on Ohio, Mississippi Rivers
Multiple crews responded to a semi crash on Highway 61 north of Jackson on Wednesday morning.
Hwy. 61 north of Jackson reopened after semi rollover crash

Latest News

SIH dealing with long Emergency Room wait times.
Southern Illinois Healthcare dealing with long emergency room wait times
Jackson R-2 School District will host the Bus Driver University session Saturday, October 22...
Jackson R-2 School Dist. to host 2nd annual ‘Bus Driver University’ amid school bus shortage
The Missouri State Capitol Dome will shine pink on Friday, October 21 in recognition of Breast...
Mo. Capitol Dome to shine pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
There are fewer COVID-19 Patients in Kentucky Hospitals than at nearly any point during the...
Challenges continue at hospitals in aftermath of COVID-19