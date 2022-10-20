2 men arrested in connection with fentanyl trafficking investigation in Calloway Co.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in connection with a fentanyl trafficking investigation.

Joshua C. Evans was arrested on charges of firearms enhanced trafficking controlled substance, second offense (carfentanyl or fentanyl derivative); firearm enhanced trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces - 5 pounds), first offense; possession of handgun by a convicted felon; tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert A. Steele was arrested on three counts of probation violation.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, they began investigating potential fentanyl trafficking on October 10.

The investigation led them to a home on Welch Drive in Murray.

Over the span of a week, investigators say controlled drug purchases were made and they got suspected counterfeit oxycodone M30 pills containing fentanyl.

On Oct. 17, the sheriff’s office, assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at the home.

They say Evans was seen destroying/flushing a large number of pills, which was determined to be the counterfeit oxycodone M30 pills containing fentanyl.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, they found marijuana, prescription pills, counterfeit oxycodone M30 pills containing fentanyl, drug trafficking materials and a loaded gun while serving a search warrant at a home in Murray. (Calloway County Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, Steele has three outstanding warrants from Christian County, Ky.

Inside the home, investigators say they found a substantial amount of marijuana, additional prescription pills without a legal prescription, drug trafficking materials and a loaded gun.

Evans and Steel were arrested and taken to the Calloway County Jail.

