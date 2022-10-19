Transportation Coalition in Cape Girardeau to hold meeting for transportation needs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Input is needed from the public on any needs, concerns and solutions for better transportation in Cape Girardeau.

There is a meeting scheduled welcoming public comments by the newly formed Transportation Coalition to be held on Thursday at the Shawnee Park Center.

The United Way of Southeast Missouri is spearheading the coalition in an effort to better understand how essential transportation is and it can be more accommodating for public use.

“United Way supports 3 areas that we think has the greatest impact on success and life, education, income stability and health,” United Way of Southeast Missouri Executive Director Elizabeth Shelton said. “We always do community research before we give our grants. Last year, transportation was one of the issues that came up again and again and again as a need in this community and it impacts all 3 of our focus areas.”

The United Way of Southeast Missouri pulled together many organizations to form the Transportation Coalition. They wanted to meet with area residents to make sure they understand what the transportation needs really are first hand.

“We’re having this transportation conversation on Thursday night to get input from anyone who needs transportation, works with people, has someone in their family who depends on transportation. I think it’s important for the public to understand, when we’re talking transportation, we’re talking about everything that helps people get from point A to point B,” Shelton said.

Shelton said there is a variety of options that could be helpful in accommodating the public with their transportation needs.

“It could be that we need to add more bike trails because we know a lot of people bike,” Shelton said. “We might need to put in sidewalks in certain areas. We might look at resources from other communities are utilizing such as church buses or something along those lines to help provide more transportation and resources because it has been identified as a huge need in Cape Girardeau.”

Recently an event called Project Hope was held in Cape Girardeau. Shelton personally spoke with individuals about the transportation challenges.

“We just need to come together as a community if we want to help people get back to work, if we want to help senior citizens stay in their homes and get to doctor appointments and get to the grocery store, we need to come together as a community and come up with solutions,” Shelton said.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, October 20, at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.