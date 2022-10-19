Salukis picked to finish 3rd in MVC, Racers rank 8th in preseason poll

(KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Men’s Basketball team is predicted to finish third in the Missouri Valley Conference this year.

The Salukis received 537 points in a 2022-23 preseason poll released Wednesday, including one first place vote.

SIU finished 6th in the MVC last year with an overall record of 16-15.

Additionally, the conference announced Saluki Senior Marcus Domask is one of six players named to the Preseason All-MVC First Team.

Last season, Domask started all 31 games for SIU and lead the team in scoring, averaging 15.1 points per game.

Meanwhile, MVC newcomer Murray State University came in at number 8, receiving 324 points in the preseason poll.

In their last year in the Ohio Valley Conference, the Racers dominated the OVC, finishing the season with an 18-0 conference record.

The Racers advanced to the NCAA tournament before they were sent home in the second round.

Head Coach Steve Prohm returns to Murray State this year, replacing Matt McMahon who left the university to take a head coaching job at LSU.

This could be a rebuilding year for Prohm as he takes over a Racers squad returning just one percent of its scoring from last season.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.