One more cool day, then a big warm up by the weekend

We broke record lows in some areas this morning, and it’s possible again tonight. Wednesday afternoon will be chilly too, so make sure to keep the heavier jacket around for those afternoon plans too. Highs today will only climb into the mid to upper 50s. Winds won’t be quite as strong as the last couple of days, but we could see some gusts up to 15 to 20mph. Milder air takes over by Thursday afternoon, highs will be near 70. Eighty degree weather returns for Saturday and Sunday. The fire danger will remain very high through the weekend. Slight rain chances move into the Heartland Monday evening into Tuesday.

