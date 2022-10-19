Heartland Votes

One more cool day, then a big warm up by the weekend

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We broke record lows in some areas this morning, and it’s possible again tonight. Wednesday afternoon will be chilly too, so make sure to keep the heavier jacket around for those afternoon plans too. Highs today will only climb into the mid to upper 50s. Winds won’t be quite as strong as the last couple of days, but we could see some gusts up to 15 to 20mph. Milder air takes over by Thursday afternoon, highs will be near 70. Eighty degree weather returns for Saturday and Sunday. The fire danger will remain very high through the weekend. Slight rain chances move into the Heartland Monday evening into Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Two people are walking where water once flowed in the Mississippi River near Portageville, MO.
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
An Endangered SILVER Advisory was canceled and a 94-year-old man was found safe.
94-year-old Butler Co. man found safe, SILVER Advisory canceled
The inaugural Contour Airlines flight from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport arrived in...
Inaugural Contour Airlines flight from Cape Girardeau lands in Nashville Tues. morning

Latest News

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 10/19
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 10/19
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 10/18/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 10/18/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 10/18/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 10/18/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 10/18/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 10/18/2022