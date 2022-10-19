Heartland Votes

Man sentenced to 6 years in connection with officer-involved shooting investigation in Hamilton Co.

According to the Hamilton County State’s Attorney, Aaron Sealy pleaded to three felonies.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to six years on three class 2 felonies on Wednesday, October 19.

According to the Hamilton County State’s Attorney, Aaron Sealy pleaded to three felonies, one of which was possession of a stolen vehicle. He will serve six years in the Department of Corrections with one year of supervised release.

The second case he pleaded to will be two separate counts of aggravated battery to a police officer. According to the state’s attorney’s office, he will serve six years in the DOC with one year of supervised release.

All three cases will be served concurrently, meaning they’ll be served at the same time for a total of six years.

According to the state’s attorney’s office, Sealy is currently serving a three-year sentence out of Williamson County. He will serve the six-year sentence for the three felonies in Hamilton after it.

He is currently in Menard Correctional Center.

Sealy was arrested in October 2021 for possession of a stolen 2013 Ford F150 by McLeansboro police.

He was in custody at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department when he escaped his restraints and took a fire extinguisher off the wall and sprayed a sheriff deputy and McLeansboro city officer.

The officers both fired their weapons, hitting Sealy one time in the abdomen.

In order to be transparent, Illinois State Police said video of the incident was made available to the public.

Sealy was taken to an area hospital and after he was released, he was taken into custody on May 16.

