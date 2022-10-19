Heartland Votes

Louisiana, Mo., police chief faces drug charges after apparent overdose death at his home

William Jones is being held in the Lincoln County Jail, while Alexis Thone is being held in the Pike County Jail.(Pike County Missouri Sheriff)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISIANA, Mo. (WGEM) - The police chief in Louisiana, Mo., and his girlfriend are facing felony drug charges after one of the woman’s brothers was found dead and another of her brothers apparently overdosed Tuesday night.

Pike County, Mo., Sheriff Stephen Korte reported Wednesday that an off-duty Louisiana police officer called the nonemergency line of Pike County 911 and Central Dispatch about 9:53 p.m. Tuesday to report a death at a home in the 2300 block of Kentucky Street in Louisiana. The home was that of William Jones and his girlfriend Alexis J. Thone.

Responders at the scene reportedly found Gabriel Thone, 24, brother of Alexis Thone, dead. An unidentified 21-year-old brother was found to be in respiratory distress. Responders reportedly were able to revive the second brother with naloxone, and he was taken to Pike County Memorial Hospital.

Following an investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Jones and Alexis Thone were arrested about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop in Louisiana.

Jones, 50, has been charged with second-degree trafficking drugs, a class C felony; possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; and tampering with evidence, a class E felony. His bond was set at $150,000 cash only, and he is being held in the Lincoln County Jail.

Alexis J. “A.J.” Thone, 25, has been charged with second-degree trafficking drugs, a class C felony; possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only, and she is being held in the Pike County Jail.

Korte reported that, at the time of the arrest, Jones was the police chief in Louisiana.

A call placed by WGEM News to the City of Louisiana was not immediately returned on Wednesday.

