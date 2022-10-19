Ky. State Police investigating trailer theft in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a trailer theft.

According to a release from KSP Post 1, they received a call around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from Fiber Works Installation about the theft of a reel trailer.

They reported the trailer was last seen on Friday, Oct. 14 around 4 p.m. behind the Hamilton Park Soccer Field at 1015 KY-1710 in Graves County.

The stolen trailer was described as a 2022 white Saturn reel trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

