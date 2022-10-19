Ill. man sentenced to 9 years for child pornography charges

POPE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A year after he was arrested, an Illinois man is sentenced to 9 years in prison for child pornography charges.

According to the Pope County State’s Attorney, Kaleb Schutt, 20, from Golconda, Ill., was sentenced on October 18 by Pope County Circuit Judge, Honorable Judge Joe Leberman.

Schutt was sentenced on charges of child pornography.

Along with 9 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, Schutt will also serve 3 years to natural life of mandatory supervised release. He also must register as a sex offender for the period of his natural life and pay a $3,000 fine plus all court costs and assessments.

The investigation was conducted by the Ill. State Police with assistance from the Ill. Attorney General’s office. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted as well.

