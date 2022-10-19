Heartland Votes

First Alert: Chilly afternoon ahead of warming trend

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 10/19
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - It’s another very cold start to the morning across the Heartland.

A cold, light breeze will make it feel more like the 20s.

This afternoon will be sunny, which will help warm us up after record lows this morning.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Today will also be less breezy, but gusts could reach more than 15 mph.

The fire danger remains high until there is some significant rainfall to ease the threat.

A few clouds will move into the Heartland tonight, but temps will again bottom out in the 20s and 30s by Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon is looking much warmer with highs in the upper 60s to near 70!

Overnight lows will also be warmer and above freezing for most of the Heartland.

Friday is looking even warmer under sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Afternoon highs this weekend will be around 80 degrees, with a few more clouds.

Rain chances arrive at the start of next week.

