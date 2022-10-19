Heartland Votes

February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four

This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard Taylor. The...
This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard Taylor. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, set a February execution date for Taylor, a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. He is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7, 2023, at the state prison in Bonne Terre. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children nearly 18 years ago.

The court announced Tuesday that Leonard Taylor is to be executed Feb. 7 at at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

Taylor was sentenced to death in 2008 for the shooting deaths of 28-year-old Angela Rowe, and her three children, ages 5, 6 and 10.

Their bodies were found in their home in Jennings on Dec. 3, 2004.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Jennings’ case in May, 2022, leading to the setting of an execution date.

