Heartland Votes

Family discovers stranger buried in father’s grave minutes before burial

Family discovers stranger buried in father’s grave minutes before burial
Family discovers stranger buried in father’s grave minutes before burial(Action News 5)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 96-year-old Thomas Pharr’s funeral was Tuesday, but when his family tried to lay him to rest next to his wife of 63 years, they learned someone else had been buried there the same morning.

“Everybody is saying, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know,’” said Butch Pharr, Thomas Pharr’s son.

Now the family of the retired Memphis firefighter and WWII veteran wants answers.

“The blame or problem starts at the top, it don’t start at the very bottom. But nobody wants to take responsibility for anything that’s happened,” said Pharr.

It’s only been nine days since Thomas Pharr passed.

But ten minutes before he was to be buried, his family said they were taken aside and informed by Forest Hill East Cemetery employees that there was a mistake, and no burial would be happening.

Family pictures of Thomas Pharr.
Family pictures of Thomas Pharr.(The Pharr family)

“The wrong body was put in the grave and nobody checked or did anything behind it,” said Pharr. “They wait until 10 minutes after two, to tell you that there’s a body already and they’re in the grave.”

The Pharr family is now going to the Tennessee Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers to file a formal complaint.

“Bad enough that it happened, but it wouldn’t of been as bad to us if someone had of taken responsibility for what happened instead of trying to pass it off,” said Pharr.

The family said the cemetery is collecting paperwork from the health department to exhume the body and reaching out to the family of the person currently buried in Pharr’s plot.

All the Pharr family says they want is to bury their loved one.

“On the other family’s behalf and our behalf, this shouldn’t happen to anybody. I mean there’s really no closure until we know that he’s next to our mom,” said Janis McIntyre, Thomas Pharr’s daughter.

Action News 5 did reach out to Forest Hill East for comment but hasn’t heard back.

The Pharr family is told their father’s body is at the funeral home.

They’re planning to bury him for a second time Thursday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Isaiah M. Lane, 32, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon resulting...
Man charged in connection with 2019 Cape Girardeau homicide
Multiple crews responded to a semi crash on Highway 61 north of Jackson on Wednesday morning.
Hwy. 61 north of Jackson reopened after semi rollover crash
The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is "scheduling water releases from Kentucky Dam on the...
Tenn. Valley Authority to schedule water releases from Kentucky Dam to help traffic on Ohio, Mississippi Rivers
The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared...
Netflix plans to roll out password-sharing crackdown in 2023

Latest News

Tents.
Cape Girardeau Homeless Organization Looking For New Changes
Work continues at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau where crews are renovating the pond. This is...
Update on renovations at Capaha Park pond
An organization in Cape is challenging the way the city deals with the homeless and is asking...
Homeless advocacy group requests new changes
If you have any concerns or solutions for better public transportation in Cape Girardeau, you...
Cape Girardeau Transportation Coalition meeting
First Responder and EMA leaders from across the heartland gathered for the 13th annual...
"Weather the Story" conference in Marion