Deadly fire in Marion, Ill. under investigation

A deadly fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal. (Stock image: Gray News)((Source: Gray News))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A deadly fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal.

According to the Marion Fire Department, they were dispatched to the 4400 block of Meadowland for a structure fire with possible entrapment on Tuesday, October 18 at 5:14 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, they say the found heavy fire and smoke conditions.

Firefighters entered the building to find to search for someone inside, but they said they were met with zero visibility and high heat conditions.

They said one person was found and “succumbed to the fire.”

The fire is currently under investigation by the Marion Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal.

