Heartland Votes

Crews respond to semi rollover crash north of Jackson

Multiple crews responded to a semi crash on Highway 61 north of Jackson on Wednesday morning.
Multiple crews responded to a semi crash on Highway 61 north of Jackson on Wednesday morning.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Highway 61, north of Jackson, is reduced to one lane during the morning commute on Wednesday, October 19 because of a crash.

A semi tractor-trailer flipped over and ended up against a tree-line.

The crash was not far from the Fruitland exit off of Interstate 55.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver was able to get out the truck and later taken to an area hospital to get checked out.

The cause of the single-vehicle crash is not clear at this time.

Multiple highway units, crews with the Fruitland Fire Protection District and a tow truck crew remain on the scene.

