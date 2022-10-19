City of Carbondale to hold public meeting on culvert replacement project, road closure

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale will be holding a informational meeting on an upcoming culvert replacement project, which will require a road closure.

The city plans to have a culvert on East College Street, over Piles Fort Creek, replaced sometime in late summer 2023.

The street is expected to be closed for approximately one month during the construction.

This is just east of the Carbondale Warming Center.

The city is encouraging the public to give them feedback on the project.

An informational meeting will be held on Monday, October 24 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Carbondale Fire Station 1.

The city will be answering questions and collecting comments on the proposed design of the culvert replacement project.

Those unable to attend the meeting can submit their thoughts by contacting the City’s Community Development Department at 618-457-3233, clicking here to email Molly Maxwell or mailing a letter to the department at 200 S. Illinois Avenue, Carbondale, IL 62901.

The city says all responses on the project are important, including those feeling they have no concerns.

