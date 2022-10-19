Celebrate 100 years of Pinckneyville’s Mardi Gras celebration
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Celebrate 100 years of Pinckneyville’s Mardi Gras celebration.
According to a release from the chamber of commerce, the festivities will include:
- Sept. 1-Oct. 29 - 50/50 raffle
- Friday, Oct. 28 - Business Trick or Treat
- Saturday, Oct. 29 - Mardi Gras Vendor Fair with Food Court from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 29 - Mardi Gras Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m
- Saturday, Oct. 29 - Mardi Gras Parade at 7 p.m.
Reigning over the event, will be the 2022 Mardi Gras Queen Aubrey Speers, who was crowned on Sunday, October 16.
Other events going on the weekend of Oct. 28-29 include a marching band field show competition on Saturday afternoon, children’s parade on Friday afternoon, Glow Golf on Thursday evening, a pancake breakfast on Saturday morning and more.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.