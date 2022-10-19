PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Celebrate 100 years of Pinckneyville’s Mardi Gras celebration.

According to a release from the chamber of commerce, the festivities will include:

Sept. 1-Oct. 29 - 50/50 raffle

Friday, Oct. 28 - Business Trick or Treat

Saturday, Oct. 29 - Mardi Gras Vendor Fair with Food Court from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 - Mardi Gras Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m

Saturday, Oct. 29 - Mardi Gras Parade at 7 p.m.

Reigning over the event, will be the 2022 Mardi Gras Queen Aubrey Speers, who was crowned on Sunday, October 16.

Other events going on the weekend of Oct. 28-29 include a marching band field show competition on Saturday afternoon, children’s parade on Friday afternoon, Glow Golf on Thursday evening, a pancake breakfast on Saturday morning and more.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.