Cape Girardeau man charged in connection with 2019 homicide

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been charged in connection with a 2019 homicide.

According to the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney’s office, Isaiah M. Lane, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death, assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon resulting in injury. His bond was set at $5 million cash only.

Lane is currently in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail after he was arrested on Aug. 8 on unrelated charges.

This is in connection with the shooting death of Madison Robinson, 15, on August 24, 2019 in Cape Girardeau. Another person was injured in the shooting.

Police responded to the 900 block of Jefferson around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 24 for a call of shots fired.

According to court documents, officers learned the shooting was done in retaliation for a mutual fist fight that happened earlier in the day between the people in the home and another family in the community.

Investigators say they found a total of 22 spent casings in the area and a number of spent projectiles/bullets.

According to court documents, Lane admitted to being one of the shooters who fired at the home in the 900 block of Jefferson.

