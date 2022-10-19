Capaha pond project ahead of schedule due to lack of rain

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Work is continuing at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau where crews are renovating the pond.

This is part of the city’s Capaha Park General Park Improvement plan which is designed to enhance visitor experience and beautify the park.

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Park Division Manager Brock Davis said overall the work has gone smoothly and crews are ahead of schedule due to the dry conditions the area has experienced lately.

“They originally, initially anticipated some rain days,” Davis said. “Being that they’re working around dirt, they were afraid it would rain, get muddy, then they couldn’t do things. Being that they haven’t had any rain, they haven’t really had that issue so the schedule is looking really good.”

Davis said the pond basin is pretty much done and crews are now working on installing the boardwalk and fishing piers.

“Right behind them will come in the concreters for the sidewalks, electric companies will be installing all the lights and the power surrounding the pond itself,” Davis said. “It’s coming along pretty good.”

So far, Davis said they haven’t had many problems and things are essentially moving along as planned.

“The only problem they really had is they were unable to get some of the aquatics plants that they wanted to plant,” Davis said. “Which isn’t a major deal but they’ll come back in the Spring and plant those.”

Davis said they anticipate completing the project in January of 2023.

