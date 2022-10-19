85-year-old McCracken Co. man reported missing

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An 85-year-old man was reported missing after deputies say he walked away from his home in West Paducah.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Claude Chaney, 85, walked away from his home on Magruder Village around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19. They said he suffers from “diminished capacity.”

Chaney was described as approximately 5-feet, 11-inches tall and 210 pounds with grey hair. He was wearing a blue and brown flannel jacket, burgundy jogger pants, rainbow crocs and a brown hat. He may also be carrying a blue and white blanket.

Anyone with information on Chaney’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.

