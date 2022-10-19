Heartland Votes

85-year-old McCracken Co. man reported missing

Claude Chaney, 85, is missing after deputies say he walked away from his home on Magruder...
Claude Chaney, 85, is missing after deputies say he walked away from his home on Magruder Village in West Paducah.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An 85-year-old man was reported missing after deputies say he walked away from his home in West Paducah.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Claude Chaney, 85, walked away from his home on Magruder Village around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19. They said he suffers from “diminished capacity.”

Chaney was described as approximately 5-feet, 11-inches tall and 210 pounds with grey hair. He was wearing a blue and brown flannel jacket, burgundy jogger pants, rainbow crocs and a brown hat. He may also be carrying a blue and white blanket.

Anyone with information on Chaney’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.

