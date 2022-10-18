Warehouse fire burns down 100+ year old building, crews still on scene

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 24 hours later, and fire crews are still on scene of a massive warehouse fire on Morton Avenue.

Although the fire is contained, firefighters are still working to put out small flames in the area.

Evansville Fire Department crews were called to the warehouse around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

EFD Chief Mike Larson says the warehouse had storage items inside of it. Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire along with the Indiana Fire Marshall.

Chief Larson also says no injuries have been reported. He says three other buildings, besides the warehouse were impacted by the fire.

He says the wind made the fire more challenging to fight, and they expect to be on scene for several more hours.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation say Westbound Lloyd Expressway near US 41 was closed due to the fire.

That road is now back open.

According to a social media post, other roads in the area could still be closed.

Our 14 News crews is on scene learning more about the situation.

