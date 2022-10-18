Heartland Votes

UT fans raise money for new Tennessee goalposts in less than 3 days

Director of Athletics Danny White took to Twitter asking for the Vol Nation to help cover the costs.
Director of Athletics Danny White took to Twitter asking for the Vol Nation to help cover the costs.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the University of Tennessee Athletics asked the public to donate to cover the costs to replace the goalposts that fans tore down during celebrations of the Vol’s win against Alabama on Saturday night. Now, less than three days later, Vol fans have raised the money.

It can be noted that Saturday was a bad night to be a goalpost in Knoxville, as they were taken down and paraded on the strip before being thrown into the Tennessee River.

Director of Athletics Danny White posted to Twitter on Sunday, “Help us out, Vol Nation!”

As of Tuesday morning, fans had raised $156,879 (104% of the goal). Anyone interested in donating further can do so here.

Associate Athletics Director of Communications Tom Satkowiak said there were additional repairs like the turf that needed to be funded. Any additional money will go toward UT’s 20 varsity athletic programs through the Tennessee fund, according to Satkowiak.

SEC officials also levied a fine of $100,000 against UT for Tennessee fans rushing the field after the win.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are walking where water once flowed in the Mississippi River near Portageville, MO.
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Izaiah James Turner, 18, of Cape Girardeau, appeared before the judge via video conference on...
Man charged with murder in connection with deadly Cape Girardeau shooting makes first court appearance
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck

Latest News

The Salukis are picked to finish 7th in the MVC this year, according to the MVC Preseason Poll...
MVC poll predicts slide for SIU women’s basketball, Racers debut at #4
The Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) released its preseason poll on Tuesday, October 18.
Redhawks Men’s Basketball picked 4th in 2022-2023 OVC preseason poll
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 10/17/2022
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 10/17/2022
Heartland Sports @ 9PM on 10/17/2022
Heartland Sports @ 9PM on 10/17/2022
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 10/17/2022
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 10/17/2022