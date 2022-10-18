Heartland Votes

Tenn. Valley Authority to schedule water releases from Kentucky Dam to help traffic on Ohio, Mississippi Rivers

The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is "scheduling water releases from Kentucky Dam on the Tennessee River and Barkley Dam on the Cumberland River."(File Photo/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Tennessee Valley Authority plans to open Kentucky Dam to help raise the low river level.

According to TVA’s Facebook page, they are “scheduling special water releases” from the dam on the Tennessee River and Barkley Dam on the Cumberland River.

They said they hope to stabilize commercial navigation conditions on the lower Ohio and Mississippi Rivers.

At just over 6.5 feet, the Ohio River in Cairo, Illinois is at a historic low.

