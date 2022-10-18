Tenn. Valley Authority to schedule water releases from Kentucky Dam to help traffic on Ohio, Mississippi Rivers

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Tennessee Valley Authority plans to open Kentucky Dam to help raise the low river level.

According to TVA’s Facebook page, they are “scheduling special water releases” from the dam on the Tennessee River and Barkley Dam on the Cumberland River.

They said they hope to stabilize commercial navigation conditions on the lower Ohio and Mississippi Rivers.

At just over 6.5 feet, the Ohio River in Cairo, Illinois is at a historic low.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.