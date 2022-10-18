Heartland Votes

Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to arrest of wanted man

Dakota A. Miller, 26 of Kevil, was arrested in McCracken County on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on drug charges and parole warrant for absconding.(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Kevil, Kentucky man, wanted by police, was arrested shortly after midnight on Tuesday, October 18.

McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a suspicious SUV on Old Mayfield Road, in the Freemont area, and found Dakota A. Miller.

The 26-year-old was arrested after deputies learned Miller was wanted by the Parole Board for absconding.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Miller was released and paroled from prison in August of 2022 from crimes they call ‘serious and violent’ in Ballard, Livingston and Calloway Counties.

During Miller’s arrest, deputies said they found crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

After he was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail, staff there said they found a concealed quantity of meth on Miller.

Miller is being held at the jail on possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine) promoting contraband first degree charges and parole warrant for absconding.

