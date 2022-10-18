Heartland Votes

Staying safe with low water levels

By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Having a good time searching through the no-longer engulfed with water areas in the Mississippi River have been an activity families are enjoying.

Michael Toeniskoetter, a local scientist said, “You have to be very careful on some of this sand out here, because it can be very very wet...and while it appears to be a sturdy sand bar, you can actually get stuck in there, so people can lose their lives, just be smart when you’re out here looking...make sure you have proper foot gear, and uhm take water with you...make sure people know where you’re going.”

If you happen to find anything concerning in the water, Corporal Ryan Droege with the Cape Police Department says to report it immediately to authorities.

