SIU women’s soccer head coach placed on administrative leave

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University announced Tuesday, October 18 that women’s soccer head coach Craig Roberts has been placed on administrative leave.

According to a release from the athletics department, assistant coaches Alyssa Krause and Matt Ball will take over Roberts’ duties.

A reason for the leave hasn’t been given; however, the Illinois State University head coach for women’s soccer tweeted after Sunday’s game at SIU about a verbal confrontation with Roberts. That tweet has since been deleted.

The Salukis are 8-3-3 and have two matches remaining in the regular season.

The Missouri Valley Conference tournament starts on Oct. 27.

