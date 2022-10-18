Heartland Votes

SILVER Advisory issued for missing 94-year-old Butler Co. man

George Godwin, 94, was last seen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 after a doctor's appointment.
George Godwin, 94, was last seen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 after a doctor's appointment.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Endangered SILVER Advisory was issued for a missing 94-year-old man.

According to the advisory issued by the Butler County Sheriff’s Department, George A. Godwin, 94, is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall and 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. They say he was wearing blue jean overalls and a long sleeve shirt.

He also wears glasses and hearing aids in both ears.

According to the sheriff’s department, Godwin had dementia.

They say he went to a doctor’s appointment at 225 Physician’s Plaza at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18 and was released without the next of kin’s knowledge.

He does not have a cellphone.

The vehicle was described as a blue 1998 Chevrolet truck with Missouri disabled registration 6GZ17. It’s unknown what direction he was traveling in.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, your nearest law enforcement agency or the Butler County Sheriff’s Department at 573-785-8444.

