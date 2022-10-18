Redhawks Men’s Basketball picked 4th in 2022-2023 OVC preseason poll

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Men’s Basketball team is expected to finish in the same position this season as it did last season.

The Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) preseason poll has the Redhawks finishing fourth in 2023.

Last year, SEMO finished fourth in the conference with a 14-18 record and secured its highest spot in the OVC Tournament since 2000.

The OVC will look a little different this year with Little Rock, Southern Indiana and Lindenwood joining the conference, after the departure of Murray State, Belmont and Austin Peay.

The SEMO men’s team received 115 points in the 2022-23 preseason poll selected by head coaches and communication directors, including two first place votes.

Redhawks guards Chris Harris and Phillip Russell were also selected to the All-OVC Preseason team.

The Redhawks women’s basketball team finished 8th in the preseason poll with 61 points.

The SEMO women’s team finished 9th last season with a record of 6-23.

Redhawks Sophomore forward Kennedi Waktins was selected to the 2022-23 Preseason All-OVC women’s team.

Preseason Predicted Order of Finish (Men’s Basketball)

1. Morehead State (7 first-place votes) – 138 points

2. Tennessee State (2 first-place votes) - 130 points

3. UT Martin (7 first-place votes) - 120 points

4. Southeast Missouri (2) - 115 points

5. SIUE (2 first-place votes) - 111 points

6. Little Rock - 102 points

7. Southern Indiana - 68 points

8. Tennessee Tech - 62 points

9. Eastern Illinois - 31 points

10. Lindenwood - 23points

Preseason Predicted Order of Finish (Women’s Basketball)

1. Tennessee Tech (11 first-place votes) - 147 points

2. UT Martin (4 first-place votes) - 134 points

3. Little Rock (4 first-place votes) - 129 points

4. Eastern Illinois - 115 points

5. Tennessee State (1 first-place vote) - 95 points

6. SIUE - 83 points

7. Southern Indiana - 66 points

8. Southeast Missouri - 61 points

T9. Lindenwood - 33 points

T9. Morehead State - 33 points

The NCAA basketball season officially starts in November.

