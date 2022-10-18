Heartland Votes

Record cold tonight

By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. It was another cool and dry day across the Heartland and the chilly weather will continue the next couple of days. For this evening we will see clear skies and cold temperatures. Readings will fall through the middle 30s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 20s.

Wednesday will be sunny and chilly once again. It will be slightly warmer than today with highs in the middle to upper 50s. A few clouds will move through the area Wednesday night but we will still see well below temperatures. Lows by Thursday morning will be in the middle to upper 20.

