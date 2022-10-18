PAW Patrol Live! coming to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to Cape Girardeau.

Mark your calendars for November 15-16 at the Show Me Center. The shows start at 6 p.m. each day.

According to a release from VStar Entertainment Group, the Broadway-style performances include two acts with a 15-minute intermission to help accommodate young children.

