Oak Ridge man sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing gun

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a gun.

According to a release from the U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office, Joseph M. Lopez, 40, appeared for his sentencing hearing on Monday, October 17 before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

Lopez is prohibited from possessing guns because he is a convicted felon.

According to court documents, law enforcement served a search warrant at Lopez’s home in November 2021. They said a 9mm pistol was found inside a safe in his bedroom.

Officers say they also found methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia items during the search.

At his guilty plea hearing earlier in 2022, Lopez admitted to having the pistol.

After serving his sentence, Lopez will be placed on supervised release for three years.

This case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

