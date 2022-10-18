Mo. Veterans Hall of Fame induction ceremony comes to the state Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mo. Veterans Hall of Fame has announced its 2022 inductees. Inductees in the Hall of Fame require a Missouri connection, honorable military service, and must have contributed exceptionally to the community, the state and/or the nation.

The induction ceremony will be held on October 28 at 2:00 p.m. The ceremony takes place in the Rotunda at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The public is welcome to attend the ceremony.

The 2022 class inductees are:

Michael K. Harris, Sr. of Sikeston, Mo.

Jonas N. Matthews of Bloomfield, Mo.

Robert G. Schemenauer of Jefferson City, Mo.

Stephen L. Taylor of Sikeston, Mo.

Billy D. Tudor of Kansas City, Mo.

Curt M. Vogel of Perryville, Mo.

If you know someone you would like to nominate for next year’s class to the Mo. Veterans Hall of Fame, you can go to their website at www.mvhof.org or email them at missourihalloffame@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.